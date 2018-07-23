PLEASANTVILLE — An off-duty Atlantic City Class II police officer was charged Friday with making threats toward a Pleasantville man.
At 9:55 p.m., police received a report of a man being followed by a vehicle. Officers met with the victim in front of the Police Department. He alleged Alim Adams, 22, of Atlantic City, had threatened to kill him and that he was being followed by Adams and two other men.
The vehicle the victim described was seen in the area of the Police Department and was stopped by patrolling officers.
Adams was detained, interviewed and charged with one count of making terroristic threats, police said. Adams was released on a summons pending a court appearance.
The Atlantic City Police Department confirmed Adams is a Class II Special Law Enforcement Officer. A police spokesman said the department has no statement at this time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.