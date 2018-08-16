ATLANTIC CITY — The annual Atlantic City Pageant Swim will return to the city this weekend for its 89th year.
The swim is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday on the Michigan Avenue beach and will honor the late Sen. Jim Whelan, former Atlantic City mayor and member of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, who died last year, according to a swim news release.
“We are thrilled to be able to continue this event tradition, and honor one of the biggest proponents of swimming in the South Jersey region, Senator Jim “the whale” Whelan,” race coordinator Brian Elko said in a news release. “The community has been incredibly supportive of the effort to preserve and foster more large-scale race efforts like this one, and we look forward to growing this event year after year and attracting swimmers throughout the country to a challenging, safe, and fun swim.”
First held in 1929 as the “Miss America Pageant Swim,” the event is the oldest continuous open water swim in the country, and it will follow a 1-mile course along the Atlantic City beach ending just south of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, according to the release.
Registration will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday on the Boardwalk at Michigan Avenue.
Split Second Timing company will provide the results and awards will be provided by Johnson’s Popcorn and Speedo, along with a commemorative T-shirt sponsored by JASM Consulting, ACBP, SeaTOW and Steel Pier, according to the release.
