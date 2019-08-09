CW7A4620.JPG

Police officers man the grill Tuesday during Atlantic City’s National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium. (August 6, 2019)

 Amanda Auble / Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY-- Police announced Tuesday that its Neighborhood Coordination Unit will be hosting free barbecues in each of the city's six wards.

"Our goal is to bring the community together one event at a time," the department said in a news release.

The department debuted their Neighborhood Coordination Unit in late May with funding from the Casino Reinvestment and Development Authority. Two officers were assigned to each of the city's six wards, and four officers were assigned to the homeless outreach program. 

During their shifts, the officers spend time on community engagement and are cell phone for non-emergency matters, according to the department.

They will also go to neighborhood and business association meetings within their assigned ward, and focus on quality of life and crime trends.

Here's a list of the six barbecues and the entertainment provided at each:

Ward 1:

When: Tuesday, August 13 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Fisherman’s Park (Massachusetts and Melrose Avenues).

Movie during the event.

Ward 2:

When: Wednesday, August 28 from 5pm to 8pm 

Where: Virginia Avenue lot in the Marina District.

Ward 3:

When: Wednesday, August 14 from 5 p.m .to 10 p.m.

Where: Browns Park.

Movie during event.

Ward 4: 

When: Monday, August 15 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Mississippi and Sheridan Avenues.

Movie during the event.

Ward 5:

When: Tuesday, August 27 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Sovereign Avenue at the Bay.

Movie during the event.

Ward 6:

When: Monday, August 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Dover and Winchester Avenues.

Live band during the event.

Contact: 609-272-7239

aauble@pressofac.com

Twitter @AublePressofAC

Staff Writer

I report breaking news and cover the local stories at the Press's digital desk. I grew up in South Jersey and graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 with a degree in English.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments