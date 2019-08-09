ATLANTIC CITY-- Police announced Tuesday that its Neighborhood Coordination Unit will be hosting free barbecues in each of the city's six wards.
"Our goal is to bring the community together one event at a time," the department said in a news release.
The department debuted their Neighborhood Coordination Unit in late May with funding from the Casino Reinvestment and Development Authority. Two officers were assigned to each of the city's six wards, and four officers were assigned to the homeless outreach program.
During their shifts, the officers spend time on community engagement and are cell phone for non-emergency matters, according to the department.
They will also go to neighborhood and business association meetings within their assigned ward, and focus on quality of life and crime trends.
Here's a list of the six barbecues and the entertainment provided at each:
Ward 1:
When: Tuesday, August 13 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Fisherman’s Park (Massachusetts and Melrose Avenues).
Movie during the event.
Ward 2:
When: Wednesday, August 28 from 5pm to 8pm
Where: Virginia Avenue lot in the Marina District.
Ward 3:
When: Wednesday, August 14 from 5 p.m .to 10 p.m.
Where: Browns Park.
Movie during event.
Ward 4:
When: Monday, August 15 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Mississippi and Sheridan Avenues.
Movie during the event.
Ward 5:
When: Tuesday, August 27 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Sovereign Avenue at the Bay.
Movie during the event.
Ward 6:
When: Monday, August 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Dover and Winchester Avenues.
Live band during the event.
