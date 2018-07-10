ATLANTIC CITY — City police officers and firefighters have been searching since Monday evening for a possible missing swimmer, police said.
At 9:04 p.m. Monday, officers located a family who said they saw a man enter the ocean but never saw him return to the in the area of the 500 block of the beach between Massachusetts and Connecticut avenues, police said.
The U.S. Coast Guard and State Police searched the ocean by boat and helicopter for the man, but he was not located. Their search was discontinued overnight. The Fire and Police departments continued to search the shoreline throughout the night, police said.
First responders returned to search the ocean Tuesday morning, police said.
Police have not received any reports of a missing person. Also, there were no unattended personal belongings located on the beach in the area where the swimmer entered the water, police said.
The description of the swimmer is a white male with dark hair in his 40s or 50s, approximately 5 fete 10 inches tall and last seen wearing dark shorts. He also had noticeable sunburn on his torso, police said.
Anyone with information can call the police Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
