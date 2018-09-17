ATLANTIC CITY — Fire and police departments will once again go head to head Wednesday to try and bring in the most blood donations to benefit the American Red Cross.
The annual Battle of the Badges will take place at the Moose Lodge 216 on West End Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., when any eligible donors can give blood in the name of their favorite local firefighters or police officers.
Departments in the past have recruited family, friends, neighbors and community members to donate blood and plasma.
The fire and police departments have faced off in the annual event since 2016. The Atlantic City Police Department won bragging rights last year with the most people donating in name of the department.
To make an appointment for Battle of the Badges, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code 'battle of badges' or call 1-800-733-2767.
