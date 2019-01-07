ATLANTIC CITY — A man was found stabbed in the back on Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City around 1 p.m. Monday.
The unidentified man walked into Russo's Liquor Store, at the corner of Florida and Pacific Ave., and asked for an ambulance.
He had a stab wound on his back under his left shoulder blade.
Police and paramedics responded quickly to the call.
The victim, who appeared in his mid 40s to early 50s, told police the stabbing occurred on Texas Avenue, Sgt. Michael Camp confirmed at the store.
Camp said the status of the victim is unknown at the time, and didn't provide any more information.
This is a developing story.
