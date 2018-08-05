ATLANTIC CITY — Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Atlantic City Triathlon returning to the city on Saturday.
The 8th Annual Atlantic City Triathlon, or "TRI AC" will be held Saturday, Aug. 11, which police say should bring an expected 1,500 athletes to the city to swim, bike and run.
Check-in for the event begins at 5 a.m. Saturday at Bader Field. The awards ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Kennedy Plaza on the Boardwalk.
Motorists should use caution around the city and in the immediate surrounding area Saturday with major delays and detours, according to the police department.
- Exits 5, 4, 2 and 1 on the Atlantic City Expressway will be closed from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.
- Route 40/Albany Avenue is expected to have delays in both directions from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.
- Police recommend using Route 30 and the Atlantic City Expressway to enter and exit the city.
- Ventnor residents should use West End Avenue as an alternate route.
The event, organized by DelMoSports, will include a .25 mile swim, 11 mile bike and 5K run on a flat and fast course.
TRI AC also features an Olympic distance triathlon, which includes a 1 mile swim, 22 mile bike ride and a 10K run.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.