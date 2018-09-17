ATLANTIC CITY — The Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City triathlon presented by DelMoSports is returning to the city on Sunday.
Atlantic City Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the triathlon with alternate routes for motorists on Sept. 23. The race will bring road closures and delays, specifically along Albany Avenue that day.
Atlantic City Expressway exits 1 though 5 will be closed from 3:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Heavy traffic delays are expected on Albany Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., police said.
For Ventnor, Margate, Longport and Brigantine traffic, police advise motorists to enter from Route 40 along West End Avenue or use the toll road into Margate to avoid Albany Avenue.
The Brigantine tunnel will be closed.
From 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be delays in Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township, with detours along Delilah Road, Westcoat Road, Atlantic 651 and New Road. Detour signs will be posted.
From 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Absecon, expect traffic delays and detours along Mill Road, Fire Road, Westcoat Road and Ohio Road.
