IronMan Atlantic CIty
Buy Now

The second annual Atlantic City IronMan 70.3, Sunday Sept 17, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — The Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City triathlon presented by DelMoSports is returning to the city on Sunday.

Atlantic City Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the triathlon with alternate routes for motorists on Sept. 23. The race will bring road closures and delays, specifically along Albany Avenue that day.

Atlantic City Expressway exits 1 though 5 will be closed from 3:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Heavy traffic delays are expected on Albany Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., police said. 

For Ventnor, Margate, Longport and Brigantine traffic, police advise motorists to enter from Route 40 along West End Avenue or use the toll road into Margate to avoid Albany Avenue.

The Brigantine tunnel will be closed.

From 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be delays in Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township, with detours along Delilah Road, Westcoat Road, Atlantic 651 and New Road. Detour signs will be posted.

From 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Absecon, expect traffic delays and detours along Mill Road, Fire Road, Westcoat Road and Ohio Road.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7239

​eserpico@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressSerpico

Tags

Covering breaking news for The Press of Atlantic City since September 2016. Graduate of the University of Maryland, Central Jersey native.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.