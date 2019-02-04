ATLANTIC CITY — Police want the public’s help in locating a suspect in the shooting of a man, according to news released by Sgt. Kevin Fair.
An investigation conducted by the violent crimes unit’s detectives identified Emery Chapman, 40, as the suspect in a shooting Feb. 3, Fair said.
At 5:13 a.m., patrol officers arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for a man who walked in with a gunshot wound to the chest, Fair said. The 25-year-old victim from Pleasantville was shot after becoming involved in an altercation with Chapman, also of Pleasantville, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Fair said.
Hard Rock security assisted detectives in the investigation, Fair said.
Chapman faces charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Fair said.
Chapman, who is also known by the nickname Strawberry, has birthmark on his left cheek. He is 6-feet-tall and weighs 181 pounds. His last known address was in Pleasantville. He also frequents the city. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Anyone with related information can contact the police at 609-347-5788. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
