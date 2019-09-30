A Linwood man seriously injured in an arrest outside the Tropicana Atlantic City in 2013, re…

Sterling Wheaten's history of excessive force

According to Press archives, Sterling Wheaten has been named in multiple civil court lawsuits for alleged excessive force.

- In 2010, Michael Troso, of Burlington County, alleged officers, including Wheaten, "brutally beat," restrained and charged him with obstruction of justice in 2008. The case washanded up to federal court in 2013, where federal jury found Wheaten falsely arrested, falsely imprisoned and used excessive force on Troso. Troso was awared a $500,000 settlement.

- In 2011, Mohamed Ellaisy, of Philadelphia, alleged officers, including Wheaten, "grabbed, punched and restrained" him during an incident at an Atlantic City casino. The lawsuit also claimed the city's policy deprives citizens of their Constitutional rights in failing to train, supervise or discipline officers. A telephone status conference for this case is set for Oct. 16, 2019.

- In 2011, Vernon Kelley, of Millville, alleged Wheaten assaulted him following an altercation with bouncers at an Atlantic City nightclub in 2010. The matter was settled out of court.

- In 2011, Nicholas Worrall, of Hampton Bays, New York, alleged in a lawsuit by employees of Dusk Nigh Club inside the Caesars Palace casino and, later, by four police officers who then detained him without justification in September 2010. The case was later dismessed by U.S. District Judge Robert Kuglar.

- In 2012, Matthew Groark, of Sewell, Gloucester County, alleged officers, including Wheaten, punched him and threw him down a flight of stairs at an Atlantic City night club in 2010. The charges were later dismissed.

- Justin Zelanik alleged that he was handcuffed by officers, including Wheaten, and had a K-9 dog released on him after he returned to his girlfriend's Atlantic City home following a domestic altercation in 2009. The suit against the officers was dismissed.

- In 2015, Janine Constantino filed a federal lawsuit alleging she was assaulted by Wheaten, including grabbing her phone, pulling and twisting her arm while her shoulder was pinned by a security guard and forcing her to the ground while yelling expletives. The case was settled in 2018 and Constantino was awarded $5,500.