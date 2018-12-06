ATLANTIC CITY — Former police Officer Josh Vadell, who was shot in the head while on duty in 2016, is one of nine office suing the city and the state for not paying more than $900,000 worth of unused sick time.
In March 2017, the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees Atlantic City, issued a notice that, among other changes, sick leave payouts would be capped at $15,000 between June 7, 2017, and December 31, 2021. The plaintiffs say they were not negotiated with over the change.
The DCA did not respond to a request for comment.
“(The city) reaped the benefits of (these officers) coming into work every day,” the lawsuit states, “and not requiring the payment of sick time and overtime to cover (the officers) if they called out.”
Vadell’s accumulated sick time amounts to more than $65,000, the lawsuit states. Others say they’re owed up to $133,000.
Earlier collective bargaining agreements, including one that expired Dec. 31, 2015, provided for paid accumulated sick time upon retirement.
After years of financial mismanagement, the city’s municipal operations were taken over by the DCA. After they were taken over, the state was given to the authority to “unilaterally modify collective bargaining agreements.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.