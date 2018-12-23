ATLANTIC CITY — Two people who attempted to burglarize a store on the Boardwalk early Sunday morning were caught on camera and later arrested.
Atlantic City Police officials said Wilber McClary, 61, of Atlantic City and Michele Abdur-Rahim, 53, of Atlantic City, were caught on camera by personnel in the department's surveillance system as they tried to break into a store in the 1700 block around 2:18 a.m.
Police at the department's surveillance center, which opened in May 2017, monitor more than 900 cameras throughout the city.
The man and woman caused "significant damage to the front door" while trying to gain entry and left after they couldn't get in, police said.
Responding officers were told which way the duo went and Officer Tyler Daily was able to locate McClary and Abdur-Rahim as they left the Boardwalk.
Both were arrested and tools that were used to damage the store, which was not identified by police, were recovered, officials said.
McClary was charged with criminal attempt burglary, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy and several outstanding warrants. He was sent to Atlantic County jail.
Abdur-Rahim was charged with criminal attempt burglary, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy. She was released on a court summons.
