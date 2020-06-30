ATLANTIC CITY — The police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying people in an investigation into the rioting and looking that took place May 31 following a police brutality protest in the resort, police said Tuesday.
Investigators have reviewed hundreds of hours of video from public and private cameras resulting in the identification of suspects, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.
“The Atlantic City Police Department respects and supports those who exercise their First Amendment rights, including the right to peacefully protest,” Chief Henry M. White Jr. said in a statement. “Individuals should not have their constitutionally protected rights hijacked by individuals committing criminal activity.”
Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous. When identifying an individual, use the assigned number for their specific picture.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Brooks Brothers
The Brooks Brothers Factory Store on Michigan Avenue in The Walk is another shop damaged after the anti-police violence George Floyd march Sunday in Atlantic City.
VINCENT JACKSON / Staff Writer
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Atlantic City rioting
After a peaceful day of protests Sunday, rioters started destroying storefronts throughout Atlantic City.
Kristian Gonyea / for The Press
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.