Atlantic City public safety building

The Atlantic City Public Safety building file photo taken on April 7, 2017.

 Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — The police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying people in an investigation into the rioting and looking that took place May 31 following a police brutality protest in the resort, police said Tuesday.

Investigators have reviewed hundreds of hours of video from public and private cameras resulting in the identification of suspects, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.

“The Atlantic City Police Department respects and supports those who exercise their First Amendment rights, including the right to peacefully protest,” Chief Henry M. White Jr. said in a statement. “Individuals should not have their constitutionally protected rights hijacked by individuals committing criminal activity.”

Anyone with information about the identity of any of these individuals is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-343-3771 or email riotinvestigationteam@acpolice.org.

Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous. When identifying an individual, use the assigned number for their specific picture.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

