ATLANTIC CITY — NJ Transit is closing the Atlantic City Rail Line until early next year to install federally mandated safety equipment.
The shutdown is expected to begin Sept. 4 on the line that carries riders from Atlantic City to Philadelphia. In its place, NJ Transit will expand service on bus route No. 554 to and from the rail stations between Atlantic City and Lindenwold, Camden County, from which the PATCO rail line carries riders into Philadelphia. The bus line operates on similar times to the rail schedule.
Atlantic City Rail Line tickets and passes with a destination or origin of Philadelphia will be discounted 25 percent and cross-honored on bus route No. 554, PATCO, River Line and special shuttle bus service.
NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said the state’s largest public transportation agency regrets the “inconvenience this will cause our customers.”
“We have made substantial progress on our PTC (Positive Train Control) project, and we’re continuing to ramp up installation,” Corbett said in a statement on the agency’s website. “In fact, our PTC project completion percentage has increased from 13 percent to 52 percent in the last three months alone. As we push to complete PTC installation, I ask for customers’ patience during this process as the end result is a safer railroad for everyone.”
The news of suspended service seemed not to bother riders or station employees Friday.
Amanda Walker, 26, of Mays Landing, said she takes the train a few times a week to her job at a public relations firm in Philadelphia. She said it would be a hassle to figure out connections for the next few months, but added she would “make do.”
“It’s for safety and (NJ Transit) is just doing what they were told to do,” Walker said. “I may have to factor in some extra travel time, but it’s not the end of the world.”
Gary Guillot, a supervisor for the jitney services offered at the Atlantic City rail station, said NJ Transit was accommodating when service was suspended for nearly two months in the spring and he expects the state agency to be equally supportive again.
“(NJ) Transit will find something for us to do,” Guillot said. “They worked with us last time, and we still moved people around.”
The federal government required U.S. railroads to install the emergency braking system known as Positive Train Control after a 2008 commuter rail crash in California killed 25 people.
NJ Transit recently received approval for a two-year extension to install the system, beyond the initial deadline of Dec. 31, 2018.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
