ATLANTIC CITY — Petite Catherine "Kitty" Gartrell is a former professional singer, who used her powerful voice to entertain in casinos and major cities around the world for decades.
But when Gartrell, 83, raised that voice to bring attention to what she calls the deplorable state of the street in front of her house — where speeders routinely hit potholes that shake her well-kept split level home — she couldn't get any action from her councilman or Mayor Frank Gilliam for about two years, she said.
Now Gartrell, who moved to Brigantine in 1983 then to the resort in 1997, hopes that recent repaving projects on parts of Atlantic and Ventnor avenues are just the start of a bigger improvement project. She's looking for signs that her block will be repaved soon.
The mayor's office did not respond to a request for comment.
A new Stockton University poll shows she is not alone. Concerns about infrastructure are growing with residents around the state, the poll found.
"I pay $7,000 a year in taxes, for them to give you the runaround and tell you they don't have the money (to fix the roads)," said Gartrell as she stood in front of deep ruts and potholes on the 1200 block of North Indiana Avenue.
The next block of Indiana is well paved, the result of South Jersey Gas doing some work there a few years ago. The city has an ordinance requiring utilities to pave the entire block anytime they open up the road for underground work, which has helped keep some city streets in better condition than others.
Charles Marandino LLC, of Milmay, has started work on two contracts in the resort, said project manager Gary Giglio.
The company has already milled and repaved Atlantic Avenue from Indiana to Kentucky avenues, and started work Wednesday to do the same on Ventnor Avenue from Albany Boulevard to Raleigh Avenue.
Giglio said only striping remains to be done on the Atlantic Avenue part, and paving work should be complete by Tuesday on the Ventnor Avenue section, with striping finished soon after.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, Atlantic City residents routinely ask him if the county can pitch in and pay to repave some resort streets.
"The answer is unfortunately 'no'," said Levinson. "I would not be able to take county tax money to do municipal roads."
Atlantic County has 375 miles of county roads to maintain, he said, "more mileage than the Parkway and Expressway end-on-end."
The county also has to maintain 1,600 intersections and 175 bridges, he said.
"Every time I meet with a civic association (in Atlantic City) they talk about the horrendous streets," said Levinson.
According to the Stockton poll, no one is thrilled about public infrastructure in New Jersey.
The poll released earlier this week found that 45% of respondents rate state roads in fair condition, and 35% rated them in poor condition. Almost half say poor road conditions have cost them money for repairs, including flat tires from potholes.
The Stockton Polling Institute at the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy polled 632 adults in March.
Most polled thought the state's bridges and tunnels were in better shape than the roadways, with 63% saying they are in fair condition. But 38% said they've been concerned for their safety while driving over a bridge or through a tunnel in New Jersey.
While most think the roads need to be repaired, more people than not said they aren't willing to personally spend more for the fix, 48% to 45%.
However, 80% expressed support for a federal infrastructure bill currently being discussed in Washington to the tune of $200 billion.
Of those polled, only 21% support higher tolls on existing toll roads to cover infrastructure repairs; 20% support higher sales or income tax rates; 13% support new tolls on roads that don't currently have them; 18% support a hike in the gasoline tax.
“New Jersey is a very high-tax state, and taxpayers already feel that they are tapped out,” said Michael W. Klein, interim executive director of the Hughes Center.
Gartrell, meanwhile, remains waiting.
