Compassionate Care Foundation has again asked a judge to prevent the opening of a second medical marijuana dispensary just blocks from its new facility in Atlantic City, said Chairman of the Board David Knowlton.
"It's an access issue, not a competition issue," Knowlton said. "There is no dispensary in Salem or Gloucester or Cape May counties, so the opportunity to spread these out is right there. Yet they put two within spitting distance. It's inappropriate."
The DOH declined comment, citing pending litigation.
The state has said it needs 50 dispensaries to meet statewide demand for the medicinal herb, he said.
"We have eight now," Knowlton said. So siting two in one city will only force people to drive further to get what they need.
CCF opened the dispensary, called The Botanist, at South Carolina and the Boardwalk last Saturday. It has operated a growing facility and dispensary in Egg Harbor Township since 2013.
CCF sued last year when the state Department of Health first gave permission to MPX New Jersey, owned by iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc., of New York City, to open an Atlantic City dispensary. It also asked for a stay to prevent the company from moving forward with its plans, but a judge denied it.
No one from iAnthus could be immediately reached for comment.
Now that The Botanist has opened and MPX is slated to open its dispensary soon just .3 miles away, the issue became emergent. So CCF again asked the judge for a stay, Knowlton said.
Knowlton said the DOH had a diversity standard which it has used in other situations, and CCF was not allowed to open a dispensary in another city because it was already being served. Another company was not allowed to open a second Secaucus dispensary, Knowlton said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.