ATLANTIC CITY — Bobby Peterson reminisced about growing up in the Ducktown section of the city and fondly recalled a family-feel in a neighborhood full of history.
The area between Missouri and Texas avenues that sits in the middle of the city's 48 blocks was named when Italian immigrants who came to the city in the 20th century settled in the neighborhood. “We were all a close-knit group of people, we all knew everybody,” said Petersen, 54.
But standing in front of White House Sub Shop at Arctic and Mississippi avenues where he’s worked for 23 years, Peterson said the neighborhood has changed over the years — especially when the casinos came in — and much of the recent city redevelopment has surrounded Ducktown’s blocks.
“It desperately needs some revitalization here,” he said. “It’s not the family environment that it used to be.”
Officials announced on Monday an $85,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Regional Foundation that will go toward supporting a neighborhood-driven revitalization plan for Ducktown.
Ocean Community Economic Action Now, Inc., a community action agency in Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties, received the grant and will help create a 10-year revitalization strategy, working with community groups, conducting resident surveys and holding public meetings to gather input.
The grant will support gathering the ideas from residents, schools and businesses, and the data from the surveys and meetings will help shape the plan, said Channell Wilkins, the president and CEO of O.C.E.A.N., Inc.
“We want be inclusive, and not just for the residents,” he said. “We won’t be able to do it by ourselves.”
Family-owned businesses line the streets of the neighborhood, some of which have been staples in the area since the early 1900s. Bread deliveries come down the street in shopping carts and the smell of fresh sandwiches lingers in the blocks near Tanger Outlets The Walk.
While there’s no plan set in stone yet for the next 10 years, this is a start to find out what the community needs and could lead to other funding opportunities, said Jim Rutala, grant writer for the city from Rutala Associates LLC.
Once the project is completed, the neighborhood could qualify for additional funding through the state’s Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit Program, said Maisha Moore, chief of staff for Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam.
“I am very excited about the revitalization of the Ducktown Neighborhood,” Gilliam said in a statement. “The neighborhood has iconic eateries and structures alongside some newer establishments making it a perfect area for development. Like any area in an urban setting, we have to understand how the original character of the area fits in relation to our modern sensibilities.”
Atlantic City Third Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said the announcement is another sign of Atlantic City coming back, spearheaded around the same time as the opening of the two new casinos, Stockton University’s city campus and South Jersey Gas.
“The product is neighborhood empowerment, neighborhood improvement and neighborhood betterment, and I am sure that this step today is a very big step toward that goal,” he said.
Frank Formica, chairman of the Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders and third-generation owner of Formica Bros. Bakery in Atlantic City, said he came to the announcement with “a little concern.”
He said O.C.E.A.N., Inc. has worked to provide affordable housing services in neighborhoods, which is not what he thinks the area needs.
“We don’t need affordable housing in this neighborhood,” he said. “What we do need … is reaching out to the community and finding out: How are we going to pave streets and sidewalks that haven’t changed in 20 years?”
Formica, who also grew up in the area and recalled its history on Monday, said the neighborhood revitalization should focus on the mission: remaining “clean and safe” and thinking about bringing in retailers that appeal to millennials.
“Ducktown has a really unbelievable history,” he said. “It’s a great neighborhood; Atlantic City is a great town. But things have changed.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.