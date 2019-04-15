Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY— Formica Bros. Bakery, an economic and culinary staple about to celebrate its 100th birthday in the resort, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy because of difficult economic conditions and two severe workplace injuries that resulted in amputations and lawsuits.
But the famous "Atlantic City bread" made by three generations of the Formica family will still be made, and almost all of the employees of the bakery -- 67 of 71-- will keep their jobs, under a lease agreement that keeps the name and recipe alive, said longtime owner Frank Formica.
"We are just getting through all this -- getting everything straight, keeping employees and customers," said Pat McKenna, of Linwood, the new holder of the leases. And then he said he will celebrate the bakery's 100th year, as it was started in 1919.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
1 of 30
Matthew Strabuk / For the Press
Uncooked loaves of bread are placed into a large oven at Formica Bakery.
On Decembrer 3rd 2018, bread from Luigi’s in Ocean City and Atlantic City’s Formica Bakery are profiled. Formica’s sticks, a common favorite for area hoagies and sandwiches. These sticks are the only bread made at this Atlantic City location. Other breads, rolls, deserts are made at their Pleasantville factory.
Pedro Garcia of Formica Brothers Bakery, delivers an order of fresh rolls by shopping cart to the White House Sub Shop on Mississippi Ave. A proposed 10 year revitalization plan for the Ducktown section of Atlantic City and grant from Wells Fargo Bank will be announced at a press conference on Monday. Sunday July 15, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Pedro Garcia of Formica Brothers Bakery, delivers an order of fresh rolls by shopping cart to the White House Sub Shop on Mississippi Ave. A proposed 10 year revitalization plan for the Ducktown section of Atlantic City and grant from Wells Fargo Bank will be announced at a press conference on Monday. Sunday July 15, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Formica Brothers Bakery and Cafe on Arctic Avenue, is a favorite of locals for their bread products. A proposed 10 year revitalization plan for the Ducktown section of Atlantic City and grant from Wells Fargo Bank will be announced at a press conference on Monday. Sunday July 15, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Glen DiGirolamo of Wayne, lived in the Ducktown section of Atlantc City in the early 1980's and like to return to the area, especially to visit the Formica Brother Bakery and Cafe. Formica Brothers Bakery and Cafe on Arctic Avenue, is a favorite of locals for their bread products. A proposed 10 year revitalization plan for the Ducktown section of Atlantic City and grant from Wells Fargo Bank will be announced at a press conference on Monday. Sunday July 15, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Uncooked loaves of bread are placed into a large oven at Formica Bakery.
Matthew Strabuk / For the Press
On Decembrer 3rd 2018, bread from Luigi’s in Ocean City and Atlantic City’s Formica Bakery are profiled. Assorted breads — sticks and dinner rolls, at Formica’s.
Matthew Strabuk / For the Press
On Decembrer 3rd 2018, bread from Luigi’s in Ocean City and Atlantic City’s Formica Bakery are profiled. Assorted breads — sticks and dinner rolls, at Formica’s.
Matthew Strabuk / For the Press
On Decembrer 3rd 2018, bread from Luigi’s in Ocean City and Atlantic City’s Formica Bakery are profiled. A small slice is run down the middle of the loaf prior to baking.
Matthew Strabuk / For the Press
On Decembrer 3rd 2018, bread from Luigi’s in Ocean City and Atlantic City’s Formica Bakery are profiled. Assorted breads — sticks and dinner rolls, at Formica’s.
Matthew Strabuk / For the Press
On Decembrer 3rd 2018, bread from Luigi’s in Ocean City and Atlantic City’s Formica Bakery are profiled. Assorted breads — sticks and dinner rolls, at Formica’s.
Matthew Strabuk / For the Press
On Decembrer 3rd 2018, bread from Luigi’s in Ocean City and Atlantic City’s Formica Bakery are profiled. Formica’s sticks, a common favorite for area hoagies and sandwiches. These sticks are the only bread made at this Atlantic City location. Other breads, rolls, deserts are made at their Pleasantville factory.
Matthew Strabuk / For the Press
On Decembrer 3rd 2018, bread from Luigi’s in Ocean City and Atlantic City’s Formica Bakery are profiled. Formica’s sticks, a common favorite for area hoagies and sandwiches.
Matthew Strabuk / For the Press
On Decembrer 3rd 2018, bread from Luigi’s in Ocean City and Atlantic City’s Formica Bakery are profiled. Assorted breads — sticks and dinner rolls, at Formica’s.
Matthew Strabuk / For the Press
On Decembrer 3rd 2018, bread from Luigi’s in Ocean City and Atlantic City’s Formica Bakery are profiled. Assorted breads — sticks and dinner rolls, at Formica’s.
Matthew Strabuk / For the Press
On Decembrer 3rd 2018, bread from Luigi’s in Ocean City and Atlantic City’s Formica Bakery are profiled. A loaf of ancient grain, made with quinoa and millet.
Matthew Strabuk / For the Press
On Decembrer 3rd 2018, bread from Luigi’s in Ocean City and Atlantic City’s Formica Bakery are profiled. Frank Formica demonstrates how a roll of dough is formed.
Matthew Strabuk / For the Press
On Decembrer 3rd 2018, bread from Luigi’s in Ocean City and Atlantic City’s Formica Bakery are profiled. Rolls.
Matthew Strabuk / For the Press
On Decembrer 3rd 2018, bread from Luigi’s in Ocean City and Atlantic City’s Formica Bakery are profiled. A loaf of ancient grain, made with quinoa and millet.
Matthew Strabuk / For the Press
Frank Formica is the third generation owner/operator of Formica Brothers Bakery in Atlantic City. ‘I’ve lived bread. I love it,’ says Formica.
Matthew Strabuk / For the Press
Formica Bakery sells an assortment of breads — from sticks to dinner rolls.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Formica Brothers Bakery and Cafe on Arctic Avenue, in the Ducktown section of Atlantic City, is a favorite of locals for their bread products. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Pedro Garcia of Formica Brothers Bakery, delivers an order of fresh rolls by shopping cart to the White House Sub Shop on Mississippi Ave. A proposed 10 year revitalization plan for the Ducktown section of Atlantic City and grant from Wells Fargo Bank will be announced at a press conference on Monday. Sunday July 15, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Pedro Garcia of Formica Brothers Bakery, delivers an order of fresh rolls by shopping cart to the White House Sub Shop on Mississippi Ave. A proposed 10 year revitalization plan for the Ducktown section of Atlantic City and grant from Wells Fargo Bank will be announced at a press conference on Monday. Sunday July 15, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Formica Brothers Bakery and Cafe on Arctic Avenue, is a favorite of locals for their bread products. A proposed 10 year revitalization plan for the Ducktown section of Atlantic City and grant from Wells Fargo Bank will be announced at a press conference on Monday. Sunday July 15, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Glen DiGirolamo of Wayne, lived in the Ducktown section of Atlantc City in the early 1980's and like to return to the area, especially to visit the Formica Brother Bakery and Cafe. Formica Brothers Bakery and Cafe on Arctic Avenue, is a favorite of locals for their bread products. A proposed 10 year revitalization plan for the Ducktown section of Atlantic City and grant from Wells Fargo Bank will be announced at a press conference on Monday. Sunday July 15, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Nanette LoBiondo Galloway
Fresh baked breads from Formica Brothers Bakery in Atlantic City is sold by Myrna Larkin and Noemi Klebacz.
Viviana Pernot
Formica Brothers Bakery will be celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2019. Monday September 26, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Mateo Castro, employee for Formica Brothers Bakery, does prep work for the day. Monday September 26, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Frank Formica, left, of Formica Brothers Bakery, oversees prep work. Monday September 26, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Formica Brothers Bakery will be celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2019. Monday September 26, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Mateo Castro, employee for Formica Brothers Bakery, does prep work for the day. Monday September 26, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Formica Brothers Bakery will be celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2019. Monday September 26, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Mateo Castro, employee for Formica Brothers Bakery, does prep work for the day. Monday September 26, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Frank Formica, of Formica Brothers Bakery, demonstrates how to make a pretzel roll. Monday September 26, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
McKenna moved his food manufacturing company, A Taste of Italy, to Egg Harbor City two years ago from the Marlton area, he said. He also purchased Rastelli's Seafood in Egg Harbor City.
Formica, a Republican Atlantic County Freeholder-at-Large, said the bakery and an affiliated company Baker Boys LLC of Pleasantville, both filed for Chapter 7. But before doing so, he leased their assets -- including the right to keep using the name Formica -- to an experienced food manufacturer who will keep the same employees working with no interruption in production or services, said Formica.
"I am out of ownership and cannot enjoy the profits of the business," said Formica. "The only thing I may be able to do is be a consultant to the business under a managed fee."
All assets from the leases will be distributed by U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Formica said.
Formica, re-elected last year in a surprisingly close election, announced he would run for state Assembly late last year but recently dropped out of the race, citing pending lawsuits related to the workplace accidents.
Formica said they were the only serious accidents in 98 years of history at the bakery, and that both employees had done things they were trained not to do -- such as put their hands into equipment that hadn't been properly shut down. But he felt they and the lawsuits could be used against the Republicans in this fall's elections.
Three Atlantic County Democrats who ran unsuccessfully for freeholder seats last year — Celeste Fernandez, Maureen Leidy and Barbara Butterhof-Reault — criticized Formica and Freeholder James Bertino, the bakery manager, for the incidents.
The first workplace accident occurred Nov. 30, 2015, when employee Francis Carpinelli was using a bread making machine that cuts dough into small, round shapes.
The machine did not come with a device to clean out the remnants of dough, so Carpinelli stuck his hand inside the machine to clean out the leftover dough and had it crushed, which led to the amputation of four fingers and part of his thumb, according to the lawsuit.
The second incident occurred on May 3, 2016.
Employee Dianna Trujillo, of Pleasantville, was in charge of removing dough from a mobile conveyor and putting it into pans.
The dough came out on two conveyors that were not attached to each other, according to the lawsuit. It would sometimes fall between the two conveyors, which then required employees to reach underneath and catch it.
Trujillo reached under the conveyor to grab dough that had fallen through and got her arm caught in a chain and sprocket. As a result of the incident, her arm was amputated below her elbow, according to the lawsuit.
Formica said the cost of defending the lawsuits, along with increased insurance costs and an ongoing tough business climate, led to the bankruptcy.
"This area has never become healthy or whole," after the recession of 2008, Hurricane Sandy in 2012, and the closing of five casinos in and around 2014, he said.
"I'm from the old school, we were persistent trying to make it work," said Formica, "and we were definitely moving in the right direction."
But he said he couldn't afford to defend the two lawsuits, since they were filed in a way that put them outside of insurance coverage.
By filing Chapter 7 the lawsuits should be discharged, said Formica.
McKenna said he appreciates the uniqueness of Formica's bread and will keep making it the same way.
"If it's not made in Atlantic City, it's not 'Atlantic City bread'," said McKenna. "I'm told it's the water."
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.