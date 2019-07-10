ATLANTIC CITY — Sandy Beach sauntered across the stage at Bourre in a sparkling dress and wig singing The Four Season's "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" when she was, for a split second, interrupted by a water droplet falling from the ceiling.
"They still haven't fixed this leak," joked the 65-year-old drag queen after her performance as she tucked a dollar bill into her top at the recently opened Cajun eatery's monthly drag brunch.
Sandy Beach (Robert) is no stranger to the venue.
She performed at Bourre throughout the 1970s when it was called the Saratoga, a popular gay bar that was one of dozens that lined New York and Kentucky avenues. She lived, for a time, in a boarding house on the Boardwalk where Ripley's Believe it or Not now stands, with a group of other queens.
But by the end of the following decade, the strip had been bought and demolished by developers and subsequently left vacant, and the AIDS crisis put a strain on the gay community in Atlantic City, historians say. Throughout the 2000s, all that was left of the resort's once bustling drag community were a few bars: namely Studio Six, which closed in 2005, and Resorts Hotel and Casino's ProBar.
Over the past few years, though, there's been somewhat of a resurgence in Atlantic City, following the popularity of the hit competition "RuPaul's Drag Race" and societal changes. A slew of glittery, lighthearted casino productions and more theatrical cabaret shows have been popping up, and to some, it's clear the resort's drag culture has evolved.
"I'm wearing jeans and my sneakers," Sandy Beach said as she lifted up her long skirt to reveal baggy men's clothing underneath. "That's how it was. If you went outside with the blue laws, you'd get arrested. Nowadays, with 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' you can wear a G-string, put pasties on ... and go 'I'm here.'"
The audiences have become straighter, and the jokes less political, as drag in the resort moves from its scrappy, outsider roots inside gay bars to mainstream entertainment at casinos, said Laurie Greene, a Stockton anthropology associate professor writing a book about the co-evolution of the Miss America pageant and its LGBT counterpart, the Miss'd America contest.
Forty years ago, Greene said, queens would go to a thrift store to throw together a cheap outfit and their sets would largely consist of jokes only a local, gay audience could understand. The performances would often be politically charged, and the production value not as extravagant. Each queen would create their own character.
"Drag was an expression of the gay language, which is camp," Greene said. "Now it's seen as a non-threatening entryway into the gay community."
In 2016, Diva Royale began weekly drag shows at the Tropicana, the same year RuPaul won his first Emmy award. Catering to bachelorette parties, four queens sing and do celebrity impersonations, from actress Jennifer Lopez to country star Dolly Parton.
And last month, the Golden Nugget hosted a Spice Girls-themed drag brunch, complete with mimosas and Bloody Mary's.
"It's more mainstream now than ever," said Armand Peri, CEO of the production company that runs Diva Royale in 19 cities across the country.
It's family-friendly entertainment too. Philadelphia queen Brittany Lynn visited Dante Hall Theater last month to read books to children for a "story time" event hosted by Stockton and arts nonprofit 48 Blocks. Similar literacy programs have been held throughout the U.S.
Brittany Lynn, who began working in South Jersey in 1996, has performed in a number of casinos along the boardwalk, including the now-closed Taj Mahal, the Claridge and Caesars Atlantic City Hotel and Casino. Outside of the few gay bars that have come and gone over the years, Lynn said she was booked for appearances at straight casino night clubs and cabaret-style shows throughout the 2000s.
"Drag is always a staple at any kind of event because it's so mainstream now. Any place you can imagine reaches out. Everybody wants drag queens," said Lynn, founder of the performance group Philly Drag Mafia.
It's not just more drag shows popping up in the city recently, but a wider variety too, noticed Victor Fiorillo, a keyboardist for Philadelphia-based queen Martha Graham Cracker, who is appearing at the Borgata for the first time next month for a "rock-and-roll drag cabaret" at the Music Box.
At Showboat in August, the Philadelphia-based cabaret/drag troupe the Bearded Ladies will put on a theatrical, experimental production. Donning avant garde makeup and outfits, the group's website says they "tackle the politics of gender, identity, and artistic intervention."
"The city went from basically nothing to hosting an impressive number of drag events," said Fiorillo, 45.
And for a laidback afternoon, there's Bourre's monthly drag brunch off the boardwalk on New York Avenue.
It started about nine months ago, after the restaurant's owners Diana Grossman and Charlie Interrante were approached by Greene and others about the building's colorful history.
Coming from Asbury Park, where there's a thriving gay community, Grossman said she wanted to create a similar atmosphere in Atlantic City.
"Asbury Park is full of colorful people and where the gays are loud and proud and we realized it wasn't like that in Atlantic City," Grossman said. "We just wanted to do something to say we want you here... It's been catching on."
