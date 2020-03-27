Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City did something never before seen in its lengthy 147-year history of weather records.
South Jersey is no easy place for a meteorologist.
Wet then dry. Wet then dry. The switch kept flipping from March 13 to the 26. A.C. Marina went 14 days in a row with consecutive days rotating between precipitation and no precipitation, according to research done in part by The Press, an all-time record.
This breaks the previous record of 11 days, which occurred twice before. Coincidentally, one of the two was nearly during the same time of the year. This took place between March 16 and 26 back in 1935. The other tie was in 1923.
Part of the reason for this continuous flip-flopping was the fast jet stream. It is the river of air nearly 30,000 feet above our heads that often mimics the storm track of surface low- and high-pressure systems. During this period, it generally moved west to east, zonally and quickly. That means brief blips of sunshine, but brief blips of precipitation, too.
The streak ended Friday, March 27 with a rare second dry day in a row at the marina, as scattered showers dodged the rain gauge.
Sam DeAlba, a Meteorological colleague of Martucci, contributed to the data research.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.