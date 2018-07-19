ATLANTIC CITY— Code enforcement officials have ordered the Fox Manor Hotel be vacated by noon Thursday after declaring the property unfit for habitation.

Dale Finch, director of the city's Department of Licensing and Inspections, said city inspectors identified more than 70 code enforcement violations of the property in late-May. A city inspector returned last week and found only five of the cited violations had been abated.

On Tuesday, Finch said his department made the decision to close the hotel and have the property vacated. Anyone staying at the property was given a 48-hour notice to leave. Finch said a recent inventory taken by inspectors found 27 people staying in the hotel's 42 rooms, but he could not say how many were long-term or extended stay residents.

"It’s been a problem and it just reached a point where we had to take action," Finch said. "We just felt like we had to pull the trigger on this thing and close it down."

A notice was posted on the front door declaring "this structure is unfit for human occupancy."

Atlantic City police officers will accompany city inspectors at noon for a room sweep of the property before the building is boarded up, Finch said.

