ATLANTIC CITY— A nuisance hotel in the heart of the Tourism District has been shut down after city officials found the property unfit for habitation.
Fox Manor Hotel on Pacific Avenue was vacated and boarded up Thursday afternoon. Atlantic City police and code enforcement officials swept through the 46-unit hotel at noon and ordered everyone to leave.
Dale Finch, director of the city's Department of Licensing and Inspections, said city inspectors identified more than 70 code enforcement violations of the property in late-May. A city inspector returned last week and found only five of the cited violations had been abated.
On Tuesday, Finch said his department made the decision to close the hotel and have the property vacated.
"It’s been a problem and it just reached a point where we had to take action," Finch said. "We just felt like we had to pull the trigger on this thing and close it down."
Finch said a recent inventory taken by inspectors found 27 people staying in the hotel, but he could not say how many long-term or extended stay residents were living there.
Anyone staying at the property was given a 48-hour notice to leave.
Guests at the discount hotel left Fox Manor with suitcases, backpacks and trash bags filled with personal belongings. Several of them commented on their way out the door that the only notice they had been given was a sign posted Wednesday on the front door which stated “this structure is unfit for human occupancy.”
One guest, who identified himself as New Jack, said he had been staying at Fox Manor on-and-off for the last nine years. The 27-year-old said the people who lived inside the building had a familial bond and looked out for one another.
“I love this place,” he said, holding a small bag of personal effects on the opposite side of Pacific Avenue. “They need to fix it so we can get the family back.”
Sean Reardon bought the property at 2707 Pacific Avenue in 2016 but does not operate the hotel business. Reardon and a work crew showed up Thursday with plywood and screws to board up the property.
“It’s a step in the right direction to address the bigger problem,” he said. “Atlantic City is plagued with drugs and crime and the whole area that surrounds the Fox Manor is a rough area that decades ago used to not be.”
Atlantic City police responded to 399 calls to Fox Manor in 2017 alone, according to Sgt. Kevin Fair.
Shehzad Ahmed, a parking attendant in the public lot across the street from the hotel, said in his three years working there he has witnessed shootings, prostitution, drug deals and fights. Ahmed said he is honest with customers who ask if the area is safe.
“I tell them it’s not safe around here because of (Fox Manor),” he said. “I don’t feel safe.”
Motorists driving by the property shouted “hallelujah” and “about time” from their vehicles as they drove by Thursday afternoon.
Reardon said he hopes to clean the property up and have it reopened within a year. He credited executives from the nearby Tropicana Atlantic City with offering support toward the goal of cleaning up the area.
“The intentions were (always) to renovate the property and make it nice again,” he said. “I guess it’ll just be happening sooner than expected.”
Finch said his department is working alongside along the Mayor’s office and the Casino Reinvestment Development on other properties in the Tourism District city with similar issues.
“We want to put our best foot forward with all the positive things happening in the city now,” he said. “This was one of those properties that was not in the best interest of the city.”
