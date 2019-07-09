ATLANTIC CITY — The city's religious community wants to address the recent spate of violence that resulted in the deaths of two teens and one young adult with a leadership training program and a month of prayer.
The two-prong effort is titled "Let's Stop The Funerals!" and was announced Tuesday evening at Second Baptist Church.
ATLANTIC CITY — About 100 young people and their family members biked through Stanley Homes …
The Rev. R. Fulton Hargrove II, president of the Fellowship of the Church of Atlantic City and vicinity, announced the 30 days of United Prayer. Hargrove asked all believers to set aside time at noon every day to say "The Lord's Prayer" and to pray for a different result each time, such as "more agreement," "more fellowship," "more harmony" and "less back biting."
Wednesday's prayer, the first of the 30 days, is to ask for "more love." On Thursday, people are asked to pray for "more unity."
Hargrove asked the approximately 130 people in attendance to spread the word about the campaign. A revival will be held Aug. 11 at New Hope Baptist Church on Lexington Avenue after the 30 days have concluded.
"It's praying time," Hargrove said. "We are asking our Christian community to use our weapon. ... We have the power."
Two of the killings happened on the same street, North Pennsylvania Avenue, and within three days of each other.
The most recent victim, Katusca Robles, was found shot in an apartment on July 3rd in the 800 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue. Jordan Reaves, 21, of Pleasantville, was shot and killed June 30 on the 300 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue. Reaves was a suspect in a June 27 shooting that injured two bystanders and was also the victim of a shooting on Dec. 5, 2018.
Sixteen-year-old Quran Bazemore was shot June 15 on Arctic Avenue by an assailant who was one year younger than him. He died from his injuries on June 25.
Those in attendance included police Chief Henry White Jr.; City Council President Marty Small Sr.; Kaleem Shabazz, NAACP Atlantic City chapter president and 3rd Ward Councilman; Mike Epps, executive director of the Atlantic City Initiatives Project Office; and police chaplain Odinga Maddox.
The Rev. Collins A. Days Sr. spoke about the Leadership In Training program, which aims to reach those between the ages of 14 and 20, who are most prone to violence in the city.
The idea is to have existing 501c3 nonprofit organizations step forward and see if they could help providing life skills training for some of the city's youth. The goal is to also pay the teens and young adults for their time. Days estimated he would need between $110,000 and $120,000 to make sure that dozens of young people received $12.50 an hour.
Besides life skills, the effort would be made to provide the teens with trauma counseling and horse therapy.
"The goal is to have 90 kids by the end of the month and places for them to receive work experience," Days said.
The initiative has already started for this summer with a commitment of at least $20,000, Days said.
"Some of these kids are really leading their own households," Days said.
