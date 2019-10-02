ATLANTIC CITY — City taxpayers have formed a group to combat the rising costs of living in the resort.
The Atlantic City Taxpayers Association is a newly formed nonprofit, nonpartisan group of property owners whose stated mission is to "join together to challenge the crushing property tax burden placed on the people of Atlantic City," according to a one-page flier announcing the group.
The organization was created after property owners learned in August that their taxes had increased significantly — $676.50 on a home assessed at $150,000 — even after county, school and city officials adopted budgets with flat or reduced tax rates.
The substantial increase in city property taxes was due to a loss of property value and the end of millions of dollars a year in tax-appeal refund credits from the county to the city, said Atlantic County Tax Administrator Margaret M. Schott.
Other South Jersey communities have formed taxpayer associations previously.
The Brigantine Taxpayers Association, an independent civic organization, was created in 1998. Ocean City's Fairness In Taxes, a non-profit civic association, was formed in 1988. The Beach Haven Taxpayers' Association, a non-profit watchdog group, was established in 1962. The Sea Isle City Taxpayers Association also exists.
According to federal data, the resort has a home-ownership rate of 26.3%, which is less than half of the 63.9% national average.
Mari Kehner, who lives in the city's Lower Chelsea neighborhood, founded the group, which attracted about 15 people for its first meeting in a home on Massachusetts Avenue. Almost 100 homeowners have contacted Kehner online to express their interest in the group.
"We need somebody to represent the taxpayers," Kehner said.
Tom Forkin, director and the owner of the Atlantic City Surf School, hosted the meeting. He said next year will be more problematic as the city makes its way through the reassessment process and has a $30 million bond that is due.
"We have to send a message not just to city officials but the state of New Jersey," Forkin said. "These taxes are not sustainable. ... People are getting taxed out of their homes now."
Sharon Zappia, 63, who is running for a seat on City Council to represent the 5th Ward, said she doesn't not believe the residents receive enough services for all the money they are paying in taxes. For instance, Zappia said, she appreciated the move toward more community policing, but she wanted to see neighborhood coordination officers working the overnight shift, not just the day shift.
Zappia said she had her doors kicked in at 2 p.m. on a Sunday. It took police 40 minutes to arrive at her home even though she lives close to the Public Safety Building, she said.
"If you don't have a seat at the table, you must be on the menu," said Zappia, who has lived in the city since 1977. "It would not be tolerated in Ventnor, Margate or Longport."
The association's purpose is to hold down taxes, and if possible, lower them, Forkin said.
"Some of us have invested our entire life savings," Forkin said. "We are here to hold public servants accountable."
The purpose of the meeting was not just to complain about high taxes, but to do something about it.
Longtime Egg Harbor Township Mayor James "Sonny" McCullough, 76, who recently retired and moved into the Ocean Club condominiums, said Detroit went through a bankruptcy and came out of it prospering.
One of the ideas that came up at the end of the gathering was to set up a meeting with Rob Long, deputy commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs, the agency that oversees Atlantic City's finances and operations as a result of the 2016 takeover.
More information can be found about the group at shoresoftwaredevelopment.com/atlanticcityhomeowners.
