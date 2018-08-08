ATLANTIC CITY — A teenager was arrested Tuesday after reports of shots fired at Boston and Atlantic Avenues, according to police.
At 3:12 p.m., officers responded to the area and found evidence of gunfire.
No one was injured in the shooting, police said.
An investigation by detectives of the Criminal Investigations Section found surveillance footage of the shooter and the suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male, police said.
The suspect was located and arrested by Officer Eric Evans at Dover and Ventor Avenues, according to police.
The teenager was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was remanded to Harborfields Detention Facility.
