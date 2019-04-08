ATLANTIC CITY - A city teen was arrested Saturday, and a loaded handgun was recovered after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert, according to news released Monday by the police.
At 8:43 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Arctic Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert indicating gunfire in the area, police said.
Officer Kevin Perez obtained information in reference to the suspect's description and a handgun. Officer Eric Knuttel quickly located Malik Lyons, 19, police said. Lyons, who matched the suspect's description, fled as Officer Knuttel approached him, police said.
Officer Knuttel was able to apprehend Lyons on Tindaro Terrace and place him in custody, police said.
Based on the information that Officer Perez received, he was able to locate a loaded handgun that was hidden in near where Lyons was initially spotted and ran from the officer, police said.
Lyons was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, obstruction of justice and certain person not to possess a weapon, police said.
Lyons was sent to the Atlantic County Jail, police said.
