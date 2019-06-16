ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating a late-night shooting that seriously injured a city teen Saturday.
At 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Arctic Avenue after recieving an alert from the city's gunfire detection system ShotSpotter. Officers found the 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus for treatment of serious injuries. police said.
An investigation is being led by the city's Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlantic City Police at 609-347-5788.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.