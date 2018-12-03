Between the rain and the temperatures, it felt like shades of spring on Sunday.
Atlantic City International Airport, southeastern New Jersey's official climate station, had a high temperature of 64 degrees Sunday. That ties the long-standing mark, which occurred in 1951.
The high temperature happened at an unusual time, peaking between 10:08 to 10:26 p.m. Sunday. While unusual, it is not rare. During the winter months (currently in Meteorological winter) the low in the sky sun does not heat up the ground as much. When a strong southwest wind blows, like it did on Sunday, that can make more warming effect than the firey ball in the sky.
Records at Atlantic City International Airport go back to the 1940s.
