ATLANTIC CITY — The tourism data for the first quarter of 2018 show seasonable lows for the resort’s economic performance, but indicate an upswing for the coming quarter, according to a report released by experts at Stockton University.
The Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University released its latest Atlantic City Tourism Performance Indicators on Tuesday, a quarterly report describing non-gaming revenue for the Atlantic City region.
The report uses year-over-year percentage changes in three performance measures as indicators of tourism economy in Atlantic City: the Atlantic County lodging fee per 100 rooms, the Atlantic City casino parking fee per 100 spaces and the Atlantic County non-casino revenue per available room.
“Performance in the first and slowest quarter of the year was relatively flat,” Brian Tyrrell, professor of Hospitality and Tourism Management Studies at Stockton University, said in a news release.
Over the past 12 months, revenue from Atlantic County lodging fees and casino parking fees showed slight increases. The parking fee per space figures increased 7 percent, and the lodging fee increased 3 percent, according to the report. This hints at more gains coming for the second quarter, according to a news release.
For the 12 months ending in March 2018, the Atlantic County lodging fee averaged $688, or 2.8 percent higher than the 12 months ending in March 2017, according to the report. It showed a 9 percent decrease in January, followed by a 14 percent gain in February and an 8 percent increase in March, according to the report.
Parking fee collections at the casino parking garages were relatively flat for the most recent six months, according to the report. There was a 7 percent drop in January, a 4 percent drop in February, and a 1 percent drop in March, according to the report.
“Of the report’s three indicators, the casino parking fee per 100 spaces has shown the most consistent growth,” Rummy Pandit, Executive Director of the LIGHT, said in a news release. “This indicator will become even more meaningful as we begin to gauge the impact of the increased supply in Atlantic City.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.