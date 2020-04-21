The Atlantic County Clerk’s Office will begin sending mail-in ballots to voters in Atlantic City and Ventnor on Friday.
Voters in Atlantic City have a special election to determine the form of government there, and Ventnor has its municipal election, both scheduled as vote-by-mail only for May 12.
The office will send out about 30,000 ballots in total, according to Assistant Atlantic County Clerk Michael Sommers.
The Atlantic City special election is a vote on a referendum to change the form of municipal government there. It was postponed from March 31 by Gov. Phil Murphy via executive order because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Murphy also mandated that all voting in the special election and May’s regular commissioner elections be done via vote-by-mail, and that the county Clerk’s Office provide postage-paid envelopes for returning ballots, Sommers said.
The office will send ballots to all registered voters, including those who may already have returned a vote-by-mail ballot. Only the second ballot will be counted if any voter returns two.
“The only thing I can suggest is make sure you put it in the prepaid postage envelope,” Sommers said of the mail-in ballots. “The sooner you get it in, the faster and easier it will be for your mind to be relieved.”
The package will include the ballot, a certificate envelope for securing the ballot, a prepaid postage return envelope, instructions and a letter explaining why the voter is receiving it.
Atlantic City Residents for Good Government has proposed a council-manager form of government for Atlantic City. The change would eliminate a directly elected mayor and reduce the number of City Council members from nine to five. A city manager, appointed by the five at-large council members, would be the city’s chief executive and responsible for its day-to-day operations. After three years, the city manager can only be removed for cause by the council.
The change would also eliminate residents’ right to initiative and referendum, which is granted under the Optional Municipal Charter Law form of government currently used. Atlantic City is one of 132 municipalities out of 565 in the state that have some form of an OMCL government.
The council-manager form of government being proposed is only used by seven municipalities in the state.
All 10 of Atlantic City’s elected officials — the mayor and the nine members of council — oppose the proposed change in the form of government, as do the Civic Associations of Atlantic City United, Atlantic County Freeholder Ernest Coursey (who represents the city on the county board and serves as Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s chief of staff) and the NAACP Atlantic City Chapter.
Former Mayor Don Guardian, Unite Here Local 54 President Bob McDevitt, Resorts Casino Hotel owner Morris Bailey, Resorts President/CEO Mark Giannantonio and former state Sen. Ray Lesniak support the change of government.
Sommers said no decisions have been made about whether the state’s primary election, which has been moved to July 7 from June 2 because of the pandemic, will also be an all-vote-by-mail election or if prepaid return envelopes will be provided to those voters.
“It’s too early to say,” he said.
Mail-in ballots won’t be mailed for the primary until 38 days prior to it, Sommers said, which is sometime in late May.
Staff Writer David Danzis contributed to this report.
