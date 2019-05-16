ATLANTIC CITY — City Council is proposing to limit the sales of mini-bottles of wine and liquor and will discuss the matter further next month.
Council introduced an ordinance on the matter during its meeting Wednesday. Ordinances have to be read at least twice before they pass.
The ordinance would amend the city's code to limit the sale of single-use servings of wine or liquor below 25 ounces and beer or malt liquor below 41 ounces.
A typical tiny alcohol bottle is 1.7 ounces. It also is known as an airplane bottle.
The measure was introduced by 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz. The effort is one of a series of measures being used to clean up Renaissance Plaza, which is a few blocks from City Hall.
Complaints about Renaissance Plaza and Atlantic Avenue have been made by business people and residents, Shabazz said.
"Obviously, we can't stop adults if they want to buy alcoholic beverages. They have that right, but we are trying to enhance Renaissance Plaza," Shabazz said.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is a part of this effort, as enhanced lighting and cameras will be added to Renaissance Plaza, Shabazz said. The plaza's shrubberies will be cut back, so people can't just lay out in the greenery, he said.
The Police Department's mobile SkyWatch camera tower also has been positioned in Renaissance Plaza.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.