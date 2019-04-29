An Atlantic City woman is accused of assuming a false identity to work as a certified nurse aide at the Barnegat Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Barnegat Township, according to a news release Monday from Tracy M. Thompson, the state's acting insurance fraud prosecutor.
Christine Sanford, 31, assumed the identity of another certified nurse aide to obtain work in November at the Barnegat center, Thompson said.
Sanford did this because her own nurse aide certification had been revoked by the state's Department of Health in 2017 after she was found unqualified for certification pursuant to state law, Thompson said.
Sanford is charged with forgery, identity theft and uttering of false government documents, Thompson said.
The indictment against Sanford obtained on Monday stemmed from an investigation by the state's Office of Insurance Fraud Prosecutor's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Thompson said.
The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives federal funding to investigate and prosecute Medicaid provider fraud as well as abuse or neglect of Medicaid patients, or patients who reside in facilities that receive Medicaid funding, Thompson said.
Sanford's alleged crimes carry a maximum sentence of five years in state prison and a criminal fine of up to $15,000, Thompson said.
Barnegat Township police were thanked by Thompson for their assistance in the Sanford investigation.
