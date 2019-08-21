ATLANTIC CITY-- A 25 year-old city woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she faked her own abduction and attempted to gain ransom money.
Patrol officers responded to the Liberty Apartments in the 1500 block of Baltic Avenue at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a missing woman who was possibly abducted.
Family members and friends of the woman, who police identified as Casandra Ogelsby, said they received messages from Ogelsby stating that she had been abducted and that they needed to pay a ransom to have her returned.
Detectives of the Criminal Investigations Section began an immediate investigation that included assistance from the FBI and Atlantic County Prosecutors Office. The police department's SWAT Team was also activated.
After detectives obtained information that Ogelsby might still be inside the Liberty Apartments, they started surveillance.
Officials saw Ogelsby leaving the apartment building at 2:30 p.m. and she was stopped by detectives.
A man, who police identified as Robert Hawthorne, was with Ogelsby and was also detained.
As the investigation continued, it was determined that Ogelsby falsified the messages and was not abducted or in danger, police said.
Ogelsby was arrested, charged with creating a false public alarm and found to have an active warrant.
Hawthorne was also arrested after he was found to have an active warrant.
Both were released on a summons with a future court date.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact their Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411), starting the text with "ACPD."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.