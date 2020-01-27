ATLANTIC CITY — A 56-year-old woman, who lives in the resort, was arrested Monday after stabbing her boyfriend during an argument, according to news released by the police.
At 7:28 a.m., patrol officers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of the Boardwalk for a report of a stabbing, said Sgt. Kevin Fair.
Officers arrived to find a 58-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his back, Fair said. The victim was stabbed by his girlfriend and transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with a non-life threatening injury, he said. The police did not release the name of the stabbing victim.
Officers Martina Martin, Christopher Inman, and Zayon Pitts located the suspect, Antonella Bottaro, inside the apartment and took her into custody, Fair said.
Officer Martin observed blood stains on the bed comforter and puncture wounds to the mattress and couch cushions, Fair said.
Bottaro was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, Fair said.
Bottaro was sent to the Atlantic County Jail, Fair said.
