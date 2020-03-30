A 2018 report from the Pew Charitable Trusts warned motorists that states were turning to to…

In spite of prohibitions against groups of people gathering, the South Jersey Transportation…

Online X-way Toll Hike Hearings

WHAT: Public hearings on toll increases of almost 40% on the Atlantic City Expressway -- the first since 2008.

WHEN: Three toll hearings on Wednesday, April 1, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Thursday, April 2, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: A livestream of the hearings or a recording of the hearings on the SJTA’s website – www.sjta.com.

HOW TO COMMENT: Call 888-747-5272 and enter Conference Entry Code – 493192 or email to publiccomment@sjta.com or regular mail to SJTA, Attn: Executive Director, Farley Service Plaza, P.O. Box 351, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Comments will be accepted until April 20. Authority representatives will also be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday at 609-965-6060 ext. 277.