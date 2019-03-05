ATLANTIC CITY — The owner of the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel canceled a notice to sell the shuttered property to a Philadelphia-based company.
The Feb. 19 filing voids a notice of settlement submitted last month between Florida-based TJM Properties and buyer Jeffrey Smolinsky of North American Acquisitions, according to Atlantic County real estate records.
Neither responded to a request for comment, but TJM Spokesman Matt Bradley previously denied the sale to the Press of Atlantic City.
North American Acquisitions' LinkedIn profile says the company is a Philadelphia-based investment management firm and lists Smolinsky as a senior partner.
“We have only spoken to him a handful of times. It appeared he is the principal, and we have not heard from him in a few weeks now,” Bradley said in an email to the Press last month.
The Atlantic Club closed in January 2014 and was purchased four months later by TJM for $13.5 million from an affiliate of Caesars Entertainment Corp.
TJM came close to selling the property on several occasions.
In 2017, a Ventnor development group wanted to buy the casino and turn it into a water park, but the plans died. Another deal collapsed a year prior when Pennsylvania-based Endeavor Property could not secure funding to buy the property.
Stockton University was in talks to purchase the property as well. The school was interested in the nine-level parking garage, but wanted the casino and hotel property demolished. The deal fell through last September.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.