Various lane shifts will be in effect for county paving operations from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, weather permitting, on Jimmie Leeds Road between Vera King Farris Drive and the Garden State Parkway overpass in Galloway Township.
Motorists may experience minor delays and are advised to plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route, according to Linda Gilmore, public information officer, Atlantic County.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Jimmie Leeds Road entrance to Vera King Farris Drive at Stockton Uni…
A police officer will be on site to assist with traffic flow and direction, Gilmore said. For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit aclink.org
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.