Jimmie Leeds Road traffic concerns

At 5:30 p.m., bumper to bumper traffic stretches down Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township from in front of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center to past the Garden State Parkway overpass. 

Various lane shifts will be in effect for county paving operations from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, weather permitting, on Jimmie Leeds Road between Vera King Farris Drive and the Garden State Parkway overpass in Galloway Township.

Motorists may experience minor delays and are advised to plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route, according to Linda Gilmore, public information officer, Atlantic County.

A police officer will be on site to assist with traffic flow and direction, Gilmore said. For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit aclink.org

