As part the “Take Me Home Today” promotion, the Atlantic County Animal Shelter is waiving pet adoption fees for the remainder of the month.
From July 15 to July 31, residents can choose to adopt from a select variety of dogs and cats ready for immediate adoption without the usual fees, Shelter Manager Kathy Kelsey said in a news release this week.
The usual adoption fees are $110 for dogs and $85 for cats, she said.
“We often see an increase in animals in our care during the summer months. We hope this event will encourage residents to consider our pets for adoption knowing that we have many to choose from that can be taken home that same day,” Kelsey said in a statement.
The pets adopted from the shelter include mandatory sterilization, vaccinations, diagnostic testing, microchip and veterinary consultation.
The shelter is located at 240 Old Turnpike Road in Pleasantville and is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week, except on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
