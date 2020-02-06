PLEASANTVILLE — In honor of American Heart Month, the Atlantic County Animal Shelter is waiving the $110 adoption fee for dogs next week.
From Sunday through Feb. 16, the fees will be waived for dogs that are ready for immediate adoption, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
All pets adopted from the shelter include mandatory sterilization, age-appropriate vaccinations, diagnostic testing, a microchip and free veterinary consultation, according to the release. Adopted dogs also get two free obedience classes.
The shelter, at 240 Old Turnpike Road, is open every day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., except Tuesdays, when it closes at 3 p.m.
For more information, visit www.aclink.org/animalshelter or call 609-485-2345.
