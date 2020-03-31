A local Chinese school has donated facemasks to an area hospital and police station to protect those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students from the Atlantic Huaxia Chinese School, along with local residents, donated more than 900 face masks to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, according to a news release from the organization, and then delivered 400 additional masks to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
“While facing the pandemic, the local Chinese community doesn’t just follow the state order to stay at home to isolate themselves,” according to the release. “Rather, they think about others who need help. They said, ‘We are used to visiting physicians when we are sick and we call the police when our lives are at risk. Now it is the time for us to give our care to these care-takers and protectors.’”
