ATLANTIC CITY — Before the social distancing guidelines of the COVID-19 outbreak, a handful of Fusion Church outreach volunteers would walk into Covenant House and host a game night with teenagers staying there.

Since Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order limiting people’s personal interaction with each other, Fusion Church, which is based in Somers Point and Egg Harbor Township, has had to alter its charitable activities, but it has not put a pause in its efforts to try to help as many needy organizations as possible.

On a recent Tuesday, Anne Dice, Fusion’s outreach coordinator, and Cori White, Fusion’s volunteer coordinator for Covenant House, stopped by to drop off snacks for the teenagers even though both organizations decided to put a halt on game night.

A virtual game night is being discussed, White said.

“Our vision statement calls us to reach out to the local community,” Dice said. “Each month, we print a ‘go’ guide, giving (worshippers) all different opportunities to serve locally, and each month, we have about 15 different opportunities, and members of our church lead each one.”

Jen Williams, senior development manager for South Jersey Covenant House, said it is a blessing to her organization to know that the young people are not being forgotten during this time.

“It’s a lift to our kids’ spirits to be told these donations are from a church that is thinking about you,” Williams said. “It’s tough on them, just like it’s tough on a lot of people.”

Fusion Church outreach volunteers are serving their organizations differently by coming up with a variety of ideas that honor the social distancing that government has asked everyone to do, but that also keep the church involved with those needing help, Dice said.

“The coronavirus has not negated our calling. It just changes how we do it,” Dice said.

Fusion Church volunteers have been: collecting canned goods for local food pantries for families; providing hygiene products, food and clothing; asking members to write notes of encouragement to those in nursing homes, and asking members to cook a ziti and keep it in the freezer, so when a hungry family is identified, assistance can be provided, Dice said.

The two populations that will be most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak are older people, who are in isolation, and people who will lose their jobs, Dice said.

Jim Cordery, director of the Grace Place Ecumenical Food Pantry at Grace Lutheran Church in Somers Point, said the eight churches that supply food for the pantry have altered their delivery method because of the pandemic.

They call ahead of time and leave their food in shopping carts in the parking lot. Church members bring the food inside, Cordery said.

“All the churches and organizations, they all follow the same type of things. ... We are limiting access to the building,” said Cordery, who added Fusion Church has been onboard for the last three months, but other groups have been helping for 20 years. “We are very grateful for any support.”

At the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, Fusion usually preps and serves lunch for those living at the mission once a month.

Dice dropped off snacks Tuesday.

Fusion has been gathering clothing for his organization, said Dan Brown, the rescue mission’s president and CEO.

More homeless people are using the rescue mission because the places they might visit such as the casinos and the libraries are closed, Brown said.

“We are experiencing an uptick, but everybody is kicking in,” Brown said. “Everybody is pulling together in the best way.”

At the Salvation Army on Texas Avenue, Fusion distributes bags of fresh produce once a month, but the Easter Party and the session to help parents with their English while playing games with their children were canceled.

“I spoke to Fusion Church,” said Cpt. Frank Picciotto, co-administrator of the Salvation Army Corps. here. “Hopefully, we will partner with them again.”