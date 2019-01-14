Atlantic County issued a new Code Blue Alert to run from 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Preparedness.
Cold Blue Alerts were in place for most of last week.
On Monday, the office released a statement on Facebook citing the National Weather Service’s weather predictions for Atlantic County over the following two days, which include temperatures lower than 25 degrees without precipitation, temperatures lower than 32 degrees with precipitation, and wind-chill temperatures of zero degrees or less for more than two hours.
“At-risk individuals” during Code Blue Alerts include individuals living outside — whether on the streets, in a park, or an otherwise poorly insulated setting — and “at risk for a weather-related exposure or possible death.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.