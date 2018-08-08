The Atlantic County Economic Alliance has received a $120,000 federal grant to pay for a report to develop the aviation district surrounding the Atlantic City International Airport, the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center and National Aviation Research and Technology Park in Egg Harbor Township.
The report will be researched and written by Triad Associates, of Vineland, and will build upon the Atlantic County Economic Development and Action Plan Report that was written by Angelou Economics in 2015.
Triad chairman Michael Zumpino said the report will be completed within a year, according to a statement from the county.
“This is a significant step in establishing an aviation industry in Atlantic County and diversifying our economic base,” ACEA Executive Director Lauren Moore said in a statement. “We see this area as a prime location for aeronautic and aviation businesses that will also attract new technology companies to complement existing services.”
The county has identified aviation as a new industry that can help it diversify its economy away from just gaming and tourism.
A bill that would give Grow New Jersey tax incentives around a 1-mile radius of the airport was passed by the state Legislature in June and awaits the governor’s signature.
Those state incentives are critical to the aviation industry’s future, county officials have argued.
Meanwhile, the county secured federal tax incentives earlier this year through the Opportunity Zone program, which aims to help reinvigorate low-income communities through investment.
The program allows businesses within the designated area – within one mile of the airport - to defer paying tax on capital gains, according to Moore.
Triad Associates has written reports for communities in South Jersey before. Recently, it completed a strategy for Middle Township to help the town tear down abandoned buildings, fix up old buildings and promote economic development throughout the area, according to previous press reports.
