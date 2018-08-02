MAYS LANDING — The deputy chief of the Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections has been suspended and charged with theft by deception and official misconduct, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Thursday.
Michael Gibbons, 33, of Stratford, Camden County, faces the charges after allegedly taking property belonging to Atlantic County and adding nonworked overtime hours to two employees’ time card reports so they could get extra money. On two occasions, Gibbons then asked for the money back from one of the employees for his personal use, according to the prosecutor.
Tyner also said Gibbons used a county vehicle to take two employees to Camden County to clean out his mother’s attic. Both employees were paid with public money, according to the prosecutor.
County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon. The office closes at 4 p.m.
Gibbons was hired by the Superintendent of Elections on Aug. 28, 2012, and has served as deputy chief since Jan. 1, 2014, according to Atlantic County spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
His salary at the time of his suspension was $42,000.
County Executive Dennis Levinson said the county conducted an investigation after suspecting wrongdoing and then turned over its findings to the Prosecutor’s Office.
The office of the Superintendent of Elections is technically a state office, but it is funded by the county.
Levinson said Gibbons was suspended without pay in January, but that was something the superintendent of elections had to sign off on.
He added it’s unfair that the county has to fund the office’s budget but gets no say over who it hires.
“It’s an unfair system, but that’s the way it is in New Jersey,” Levinson said. “If someone there screws up, we have to pay for it even though we did not hire them.”
The investigation is being handled by the Atlantic County prosecutor’s Official Corruption Unit.
“Public officials who misuse the valuable resources entrusted to them shake the faith in our system that all of us rely upon for the delivery of various services,” Tyner said in a statement.
