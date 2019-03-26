Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, who has led the county since 2000, is running for re-election, he said Tuesday.
He will be officially nominated at the Atlantic County Republican Party convention on Saturday, March 30, at Linwood Country Club.
Levinson will face off against challenger Susan Korngut, a Democrat who is a Northfield attorney and councilwoman.
"I am looking forward to an honest discourse and debating as many times as we possibly can," said Levinson. "I will put my record of service against my opponent's or anyone else's. We have a lot to be proud of here in the county."
He said he will stress the need to keep the county going forward on projects his administration has initiated, such as diversifying the county's economy, developing aviation education and jobs around the airport, and continuing to provide health, transportation and meal services to Atlantic City residents to help the resort save money.
Levinson also said the county has remained financially sound -- in the top 18 percent of counties nationwide for bond ratings -- in spite of having to refund $78 million in successful tax appeals over the past decade. Most of the refunds went to Atlantic City casinos.
"She had an opportunity to explain what she was going to do (differently) at the convention," said Levinson, but she had no platform whatsover."
At last weekend's Atlantic County Democratic Convention in Atlantic City, Korngut accepted her party's nomination to run for county executive. She said she would talk about what she would do differently in running the county over the next weeks and months of the campaign.
But she said it's time for a change, and called Levinson the "status quo." And when she announced her candidacy she said the county was stuck in "cruise control."
“Anyone who believes the county is on ‘cruise control’ has not been paying attention. I suggest they look around and do their homework before making inaccurate statements that may reflect a lack of knowledge,” Levinson said .
