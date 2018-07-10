Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson has appointed Michael Fedorko as the new department head for public safety, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Fedorko, 73, has worked all over the state in several capacities, with his latest job the superintendent of the New Jersey/New York Port Authority Police Department.
His salary in Atlantic County will be $75,000 a year. He will not receive medical benefits or a pension.
"We haven't filled this position since 2009, and honestly it wouldn't have been filled if we didn't get Michael Fedorko," Levinson said Tuesday. "He has an outstanding resume, and we are very grateful to have him here."
Over the last nine years, county Business Administrator Jerry Del Rosso performed the duties of department head for public safety on top of his other duties.
Levinson officially appointed Fedorko on Tuesday, and he will need to be confirmed by the Board of Chosen Freeholders at their next meeting, on July 17.
If confirmed, he will oversee both the director of the Office of Emergency Management and the warden at the Atlantic County jail. He also will work hand-in-hand with the Atlantic County Sheriff's Department and other county agencies, Levinson said.
Fedorko has a long career in public service and has served in the military as a marine.
In 1967, he was wounded in action in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart. He was honorably discharged in 1972.
After his service in the marines, Fedorko spent about 30 years as a New Jersey State Police trooper. He held several positions with the State Police, which included providing security for the governor, handling security for the National Governors Association in Atlantic City in 1981 and the Republican Governors Association with former U.S. President Richard Nixon in 1985; and coordinating security for the New Jersey contingent of delegates at several Democratic and Republican national conventions.
After his retirement from the State Police in 1999, he was appointed to the Casino Control Commission, where he stayed until 2009.
As superintendent of police/director of public safety for the Port Authority, Fedorko was responsible for for the security of all Port Authority facilities including airports, train systems, bridges, tunnels, bus terminals and shipping ports.
He also coordinated security for the Port Authority for Super Bowl XLVII in the Meadowlands and visits to the World Trade Center by Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Pope Benedict, Pope Francis, and all living U.S. presidents.
Those credentials were too good to pass over, Levinson and Freeholder Director Frank Formica said.
"We are going to see some really innovative ideas for public safety here in the county," Formica said. "If we were talking about a baseball team, you'd could say we just signed Mike Trout."
Fedorko retired from the Port Authority in May after controversy arose about whether he improperly gave conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh and the Marine Band a police escort to a speaking engagement.
"It was an absolute nonissue," Levinson said. "That was standard protocol. He didn't do anything wrong."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.