MAYS LANDING — John Brooks Recovery Center is moving most of its addiction treatment service…

ADDICTION, TREATMENT AND INMATES

-On average, between 70 and 80 percent of people incarcerated have a substance use disorder.

-75 percent of inmates with opioid use disorder relapse within three months of release.

-People released from prison are more than 120 times more likely to die from an opioid overdose than the general population.

-John Brooks Recovery Center currently offers medication-assisted treatment like methadone and Vivitrol to 36 inmates with use disorders.

-Since July 2017, the jail medication program has treated 345 inmates.

-Of those inmates, 80 percent are being tracked after release.

-There are no known overdoses among tracked program participants.

-In 2018, 36 of the 144 inmates treated with medication in jail were from Atlantic County Recovery Court.

-Since January, 37 inmates in 10 jails across the state were able to start medication assisted treatment in county and municipal jails.

-More than 200 people in prison are currently being treated for substance use with medication.

Sources: New Jersey Departments of Health, Corrections, and Human Services; Atlantic County Court System; John Brooks Recovery Center; National Institute on Drug Abuse