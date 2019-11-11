Atlantic County is advising the public of a Code Blue Alert effective at 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday morning.
This alert is in accordance with New Jersey regulations enacted in May 2017.
A Code Blue Alert is required to be issued within 24-to-48 hours of weather conditions that may meet the following criteria based upon National Weather Service forecasts:
Temperatures will reach 25 degrees Fahrenheit or lower without precipitation or 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower with precipitation; or wind-chill temperatures of zero degrees or less for a period of two or more hours.
The Code Blue Alert is intended to assist municipalities in protecting citizens who may be living outdoors or in poorly insulated settings and are at risk for weather-related exposure and possible death.
Any resident who experiences a life-threatening emergency should call 9-1-1. Non-life threatening emergencies may be reported to your local municipal office of emergency management.
Contact information for all offices is available online at: www.readyatlantic.org/mainpages/localems.asp
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.