EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County officials advised drivers on Monday of roadwork on Ocean Heights Avenue that will last for about a month.
Starting 7 a.m. Tuesday, a 24-hour lane shift and intermittent stop and go traffic pattern will be in effect on the avenue at the intersection of Blackman Road, according to a news release from Atlantic County spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
Blackman Road will be closed to traffic and a detour will be in place, she said.
Drivers should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route and police will be there to assist, she said.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit www.aclink.org.
