Road work
Press Archives

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County officials advised drivers on Monday of roadwork on Ocean Heights Avenue that will last for about a month.

Starting 7 a.m. Tuesday, a 24-hour lane shift and intermittent stop and go traffic pattern will be in effect on the avenue at the intersection of Blackman Road, according to a news release from Atlantic County spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.

Blackman Road will be closed to traffic and a detour will be in place, she said.

Drivers should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route and police will be there to assist, she said.

For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit www.aclink.org.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments