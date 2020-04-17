GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County officials on Friday advised drivers of roadwork on a section of Jimmie Leeds Road next week.
Lane reductions and shifts will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday between Vera King Ferris Drive and the Garden State Parkway overpass, weather permitting, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. The work will include milling and paving.
Galloway's Fourth of July parade is canceled, according to event organizers.
One lane in each direction will remain passable at all times, Gilmore said. But drivers might experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
Police officers will be there to assist, if necessary, she said.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit www.aclink.org.
